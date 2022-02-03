Heartland Votes
SEMI crash blocking I-24 westbound at 34 mile marker on Cumberland River Bridge

A SEMI crash is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 34 mile marker at the Cumberland...
A SEMI crash is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 34 mile marker at the Cumberland River Bridge.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LYON-LIVINGSTON COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI crash is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 34 mile marker at the Cumberland River Bridge.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is at the Lyon-Livingston County line.

The estimated duration is two hours.

KYTC says westbound I-24 traffic is being diverted off at the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 interchange to follow U.S. 63 Westbound to return to I-24 at the Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.

Those who regularly travel this section of U.S. 62 through Lake City should be alert for heavy detour traffic.

