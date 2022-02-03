Power outages in the Heartland

(KFVS) - As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, February 3, electric customers started to report they were without power.

The following utility companies are reporting outages in counties they serve, as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, February 3:

Western Kentucky Rural Electric:

Calloway County: 154 customers

Graves County: 31 customers

Marshall County: 937 customers

General: 57 customers

Ameren Missouri:

New Madrid County: 475 customers

Pemiscot County: 1 customer

Scott County: 3 customers

Stoddard County: 8 customers

