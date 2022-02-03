Heartland Votes
Power outages in the Heartland

As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to report they were without power.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, February 3, electric customers started to report they were without power.

The following utility companies are reporting outages in counties they serve, as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, February 3:

Western Kentucky Rural Electric:

  • Calloway County:  154 customers
  • Graves County: 31 customers
  • Marshall County:  937 customers
  • General: 57 customers

Ameren Missouri:

  • New Madrid County: 475 customers
  • Pemiscot County: 1 customer
  • Scott County: 3 customers
  • Stoddard County:  8 customers

