Perry County, Mo. EMA director gives update on road conditions during winter storm

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s definitely icy in Perry County, Missouri and roads are slick across the county.

The Perry Co. Emergency Management director said there’s been at least a handful of wrecks today and he expects more throughout the night.

“I actually stopped and helped a motorist on 61 north earlier today,” Tom Grayson said.

Grayson said it’s better to over prepare in conditions like this, in case you get stuck or get in a wreck.

“Stay home if you can, if not take some supplies with you, maybe some water, a blanket, things like that, make sure your phone is charged before you head out,” he said.

If you do get stranded, he asks you to be patient while waiting for help.

“Be advised, it may be a little bit of time before somebody gets to you, there’s going to be a lot of accidents out there probably so the highway patrol, the county sheriff’s office, the city police, they’re going to be dealing with a lot of accidents so they’re going to be trying to take care of those so they’re going to be shorthanded,” he said.

Grayson said crews are hard at work treating the roads.

“I’d imagine they’d probably run 24 hour ops,” he said.

Grayson said he will stay in touch with other EMA directors in surrounding counties throughout this winter storm.

