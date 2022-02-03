Kelly football player signs with Trinity Valley Community College

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Kelly High School senior and football star Ty Powers has officially signed to play for Trinity Valley Community College.

“Great fit for me, everybody is going there to work hard,” Powers said. “If you’re there, you want to be there. I like that.”

When asked about the start of his new journey, Powers said he is excited to go play in a state that values football so much.

“Football is real big in Texas,” Powers said. “They produce players. They produce Division I athletes.”

Another excited individual, Ty’s father Lance Powers, is currently the Kelly Football Head Coach and reason for Ty’s decision to go to Kelly in the first place.

“I came from Cape Central and was debating whether I wanted to stay or not,” Powers said. “But I figured, if I was going to play football, it was going to be for my dad.”

Lance says he is very proud of his son, both as a coach and a parent.

“As a coach, this is why we do our job,” Lance Powers said. “As a parent, we are very excited for Ty. This is something he’s been looking forward to for a long time.”

