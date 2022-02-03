Heartland Votes
I-55 southbound blocked at 138mm in Perry Co., Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the lanes will be blocked until around 8:40 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of southbound Interstate 55 are blocked at the 138 mile marker on Wednesday evening, February 2.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the lanes will be blocked until around 8:40 p.m.

Troopers were on the scene of a tractor trailer in the median that has both lanes blocked.

They said, currently, the shoulder is open for traffic to get through.

Traffic is backed up for about a half-mile to three-fourths-of-a-mile.

As of 7 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C reported the number of weather-related calls they have had:

  • Calls for service - 287
  • Stranded motorists - 159
  • Non-injury crashes - 78
  • Injury crashes - 2
  • Fatal crashes - 0

Troop C serves Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Perry, Pike, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Warren and Washington Counties.

