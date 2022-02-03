Heartland Votes
Hershey chocolate is going to get more expensive

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hershey is the next to join the list of companies raising prices this year.

According to the company’s 2022 financial forecast, it is increasing prices to offset higher ingredient and labor costs.

The chocolate company hopes the hike won’t hurt sales.

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it. Beloved treats like Reese’s and Kit Kats are still going strong.

Retail sales for the company’s top brands grew more than 12% in 2021.

