CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Harlem Globetrotters game scheduled for Thursday night, February 3 has been postponed.

According to the Show Me Center, the game will now be Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

They told everyone to hold onto their tickets, they’ll be good for the rescheduled date.

Due to the severe inclement weather and an advisory from the MO State Highway Patrol, the Harlem Globetrotters game,... Posted by Show Me Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.