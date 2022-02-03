Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 424 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

For general COVID-19 questions, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 424 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, Feb. 3.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 424
  • Total cases - 10,113
  • Additional deaths - 1
  • Total deaths - 155

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

