Graves Co. 18 year old charged, accused of sending school shooting threat

Jacob Allen Sanderson, 18, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Jacob Allen Sanderson, 18, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An 18 year old is accused of sending a school shooting threat via social media.

Jacob Allen Sanderson, 18, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

He was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they received a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigations late on Wednesday night, February 2 regarding a school shooting threat that had been reported to them.

The threat was posted from a fake Snapchat account from a location in Graves County and stated, “Hi I’m Ashton Smith I’m going to shoot the school on Friday.”

Detectives say no specific school was ever mentioned.

Overnight, sheriff’s deputies interviewed witnesses in Graves County and identified the possible suspect.

At around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, detectives found the suspect at a home off of Highway 1710.

The suspect, later identified as Sanderson, was interviewed at the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say he admitted to making the Snapchat post and turned over the cellphone that was used. They determined Ashton Smith was a made-up name.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sanderson said he didn’t have intentions of following through with the threat, but he thought it would be funny.

He is not a student in any school system.

