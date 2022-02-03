Heartland Votes
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives winter storm briefing

Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of severe...
Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of severe winter weather.(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a winter storm briefing on Thursday afternoon, February 3.

He provided the latest information on the winter storm and the state’s response. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett joined him.

On Wednesday, the governor declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm.

