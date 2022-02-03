Good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in a crash on Interstate 55.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, 37-year-old Stephanie Moll was driving northbound on I-55 just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2 when she noticed two men in their early to mid 20s standing with what appeared to be a 2-year-old girl next to a crash scene at mile marker 132.

She stopped to help.

To keep the toddler warm and protect her from the winter storm moving through the Heartland, Moll placed the child in the back seat of her 2020 Toyota RAV 4.

As she was doing this, Sheriff Schaaf said the two men got into the front seat of Moll’s SUV and drove-off with Moll still partially inside the rear of the vehicle.

Moll’s right leg was broken when her vehicle ran over her as it was being stolen.

She was transported to a Heartland hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s department contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office to be be on the lookout for the stolen SUV.

Ste. Genevieve deputies reported they spotted the vehicle, followed it all the way up to I-220, but lost track of it in this area.

Schaaf said the stolen SUV was recovered in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Thursday.

Efforts are underway to identify the suspects.

In addition to the SUV, Schaaf said the car the suspects crashed on I-55 was also reported stolen from Memphis, Tennessee on January 20.

