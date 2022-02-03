Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Good Samaritan carjacked, run over trying to help crash victims in Perry County, Ill.

A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in...
A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in a crash on Interstate 55.(WILX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville woman was injured after she stopped to help two men and a young child involved in a crash on Interstate 55.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, 37-year-old Stephanie Moll was driving northbound on I-55 just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2 when she noticed two men in their early to mid 20s standing with what appeared to be a 2-year-old girl next to a crash scene at mile marker 132.

She stopped to help.

To keep the toddler warm and protect her from the winter storm moving through the Heartland, Moll placed the child in the back seat of her 2020 Toyota RAV 4.

As she was doing this, Sheriff Schaaf said the two men got into the front seat of Moll’s SUV and drove-off with Moll still partially inside the rear of the vehicle.

Moll’s right leg was broken when her vehicle ran over her as it was being stolen.

She was transported to a Heartland hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s department contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office to be be on the lookout for the stolen SUV.

Ste. Genevieve deputies reported they spotted the vehicle, followed it all the way up to I-220, but lost track of it in this area.

Schaaf said the stolen SUV was recovered in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Thursday.

Efforts are underway to identify the suspects.

In addition to the SUV, Schaaf said the car the suspects crashed on I-55 was also reported stolen from Memphis, Tennessee on January 20.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire Heartland is under a winter storm warning and southeastern portions are under an ice...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to winter storm
All lanes of I-55 at the 138 mile marker have been opened back up for motorists.
All lanes of I-55 southbound open at 138mm in Perry Co., Mo.; troopers respond to hundreds of calls for help
Both lanes of U.S. 60 are now open after several tractor trailers overturned near Morehouse,...
U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo. open after tractor trailers overturn
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’

Latest News

As a second round of a winter storm moved through Heartland Thursday, customers started to...
Power outages in the Heartland
Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of severe...
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives winter storm briefing
A winter storm hitting the Heartland is impacting road conditions in southern Illinois. Sleet...
Winter weather impacting road conditions in southern Ill.
3 Ill. State Police squad cars hit in separate crashes during winter storm
3 Ill. State Police squad cars hit in separate crashes during winter storm