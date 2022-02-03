Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Outlook

First Alert Action Day....major winter storm affecting entire region....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A major winter storm will all modes of precipitation continues to move slowly through the area. So far the bulk of the precipitation has been sleet, but some freezing rain is mixing with the sleet especially in southeastern counties, and snow is falling in northwestern counties. Precip looks like it will max out about mid-day, then should start to wind down as we go through the afternoon and evening hours. At the same time, colder air aloft will mean a gradual transition from ice to snow….which could accumulate as much as 2 to 4 inches on top of what has already fallen. In addition, strong north winds combined with very cold temps will make for dangerous wind chills. Overnight precip should decrease to light snow or flurries….and winds will decrease a little, but it will still be very cold and breezy with a few flurries on Friday morning before we clear out from west to east.

The weekend (and most of next week) looks generally cold but mostly dry, as a series of weak upper systems and minor cold fronts move through. Saturday and Sunday morning will likely be very cold with mostly clear skies….and lingering ice and snow cover. Monday and Tuesday look quiet, but with continued below average temperatures.

