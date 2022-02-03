FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY-EVEN WORSE ROAD CONDITIONS TODAY!

The main event of this winter weather system moved late last night and will be with us through almost the entire day. The morning and early afternoon is when most of the precipitation will accumulate. Southern counties under the ice storm warning areas could see 0.5″ with isolated higher amounts. Significant ice accumulation mixed with strong northerly winds gusting between 30-35mph will cause a concern for power outages. Areas under the winter storm warning: Central counties still will see a mix of freezing rain early then a transition into sleet and snow by the afternoon today. 3-5″ accumulation of sleet and snow possible. Northern counties will see mainly sleet with a turnover into snow. Heavy amounts from 5-8″ with isolated higher amounts. Plan on quickly deteriorating road conditions during the morning and afternoon. Please heed the warnings and stay off the roads as extremely dangerous travel will be present. Highs will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens. Another round of lighter snow and wintry mix possible through early Friday morning. Friday will also have dangerous travel conditions due to sub-freezing temperatures over our area.

The cold looks to stay through portions of the weekend. Wind chill will be in the negative digits Saturday and Sunday morning. 40s will be back in the forecast later next week.

-Lisa

