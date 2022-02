CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Wednesday evening, February 2.

According to firefighters, it was reported around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of James Street.

Autoplay Caption

They said the fire started in the bedroom, and was possibly caused by a space heater.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.