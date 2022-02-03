Heartland Votes
City of Jackson, Mo. gives winter storm update

The City of Jackson gave a winter storm update on Thursday afternoon, February 3. (Source: KFVS)
The City of Jackson gave a winter storm update on Thursday afternoon, February 3. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson gave a winter storm update on Thursday afternoon, February 3.

According to a release from Rodney Bollinger, director of administrative services in Jackson, many streets are still ice and snow-covered.

“We’re cutting as much ice and snow as quickly as we can,” said Public Works Director Kent Peetz. “Although good strides have been made in clearing streets, plowing remains a difficult task. Plowing in some areas of the city has not been easy as some streets are still covered and it’s been a real challenge for the street department.”

The public works crews will continue working until road conditions improve. Their primary focus is keeping the emergency snow routes clear.

Residents and businesses are reminded that a Snow Route Proclamation remains in effect.

City leaders said citizens should park their vehicles somewhere other than on designated snow routes so city crews can plow the entire width of the public roadways.

The Sanitation Department in Jackson continues running on schedule and they don’t anticipate a change in the residential trash collection routes.

According to the city, no power outages to any homes, businesses and other structures have been reported in Jackson and city services have been mostly unaffected by the storm event.

