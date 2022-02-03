City crews and tow truck drivers working quickly to clear the snow and ice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -It’s been a busy day for city crews and tow truck drivers as they work to clear the roads.

The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department says crews have been working since the storm started.

”If you can stay at home, do that, the road conditions are not great for any type of travel unless it is an absolute emergency, said cape county towing owner,” Patrick Morgan.

Cape County Towing Service Owner Patrick Morgan has advice for drivers.

He says they’ve helped more than four semi-trucks and 10 cars in the last few hours.

“Our trucks have been running through the night and everything we had our plow trucks start out about 3am, the tow trucks just went out as needed they’ve been running pretty constant all day long,” Morgan said.

Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polovick says his crews are working around the clock to keep the roads as clear as possible.

“We have 14 trucks on a shift and so all of those are out and some of those are the big dump trucks some of them are the pickup trucks,” Polovick said.

Polovick says last night they weren’t sure if they’d have enough salt to plow.

“But there’s enough sleet on the ground and it looks like it’s working the temperatures are good for the salt, so it seems to be melting the sleet and ice as we are coming through the neighborhood,” said Polovick.

Back in Jackson, Mo., Morgan says it’s important for folks to remember take extra safety precautions while on the road.

“People are just driving too fast for the conditions of the road,” Morgan said.

The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will have their crews out until 11 p.m. tonight to make sure the primary roads have been hit a second time.

