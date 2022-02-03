Heartland Votes
Church cornerstone box found after Dec. tornado opened

Contents of the cornerstone box.
Contents of the cornerstone box.(Discovery Park of America)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A church cornerstone box found after the December tornadoes was opened on Wednesday, February 2.

The Dresden First United Methodist Church was damaged beyond repair by the tornadoes. The cornerstone box was found bricked inside a part of the church that was dedicated in 1924 and was previously unknown to many of the current church members.

Those church members were present at Discovery Park of America on Wednesday for the opening of the copper box.

Jennifer Wildes, the museum’s senior director of collections and exhibits, along with Jade Walsh and Jamie Thomson, opened it.

According to the Discovery Park, each artifact inside was examined and cataloged. The items will be put on temporary display at the Park.

“Of all the artifacts we discovered, the most meaningful for me was a typed letter from the church’s pastor at the time, S. L. Jewell,” said Wildes. It included a short history of the church, and he noted that the letter been ‘hastily written for information of someone who may in coming years look in the box.’”

The majority of the items were well preserved with the most unexpected item being an ear of corn.

A letter wrapped around the ear noted it was of the Little Willice variety and was placed in the box by E. E. Ellis, the Weakley County agriculture agent. Ellis wrote, “May God’s richest blessings be with each farmer and those that depend on farmers as long as good old Weakley County continues to be populated with people.”

Other items pulled from the box included:

  • Methodist hymnals and songbooks
  • Copies of the Dresden Enterprise newspaper from 1924
  • Copies of Methodist newspapers
  • Tube containing a document from the Boy Scouts of America
  • Correspondence relating to the building of the church
  • A 1920 photograph of a young church member, Norma Leone Lewis, discovered inside a hymnal
  • Official church rolls for 1923-1924
“To say we were overwhelmed with joy in discovering this cornerstone box would be an understatement to say the least,” said Jamie Kemp, chairman of the trustees of the church. “Watching the staff of Discovery Park as they uncovered and preserved these precious memories gave me great joy.”

Church leaders are in the process of planning where and when their new church building will be built.

Contributions to the Dresden First United Methodist Church rebuilding effort may be made online at GoFundMe.com, or checks may be mailed to:

Bldg & Renovation Fund

Dresden First United Methodist Church

411 Morrow St.

Dresden, TN 38225

