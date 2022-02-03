Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge postponed due to weather

The Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge has been postponed due to weather. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge has been postponed due to weather.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, February 5, it will now be Saturday, Feb. 12.

  • Pre-registration - Friday, Feb. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at the Osage Centre
  • Polar Bear Strut - Saturday, Feb. 12 at Cape County Park
    • Registration opens at 8:15 a.m.
    • Strut begins at 9 a.m.
  • Polar Plunge - Saturday, Feb. 12 at Cape County Park
    • Registration opens at noon
    • Opening ceremony and Plunge at 2 p.m.

If you are unable to attend due to the date change, you can contact Penny Williams at williams@somo.org to make arrangements to get your Plunge shirt and turn in any additional money raised.

