Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge postponed due to weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge has been postponed due to weather.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, February 5, it will now be Saturday, Feb. 12.

Pre-registration - Friday, Feb. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at the Osage Centre

Polar Bear Strut - Saturday, Feb. 12 at Cape County Park Registration opens at 8:15 a.m. Strut begins at 9 a.m.

Polar Plunge - Saturday, Feb. 12 at Cape County Park Registration opens at noon Opening ceremony and Plunge at 2 p.m.



If you are unable to attend due to the date change, you can contact Penny Williams at williams@somo.org to make arrangements to get your Plunge shirt and turn in any additional money raised.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.