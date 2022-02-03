Heartland Votes
3 more Ill. State Police squad cars hit while troopers work winter storm

On Thursday, three more Illinois State Police squad cars were hit while troopers worked during...
On Thursday, three more Illinois State Police squad cars were hit while troopers worked during the winter storm. From left: ISP Dist. 10 crash at 2 a.m. and ISP Dist. 5 crash at 5:19 a.m.(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Three more Illinois State Police squad cars were hit while troopers worked during the winter storm on Thursday, February 3.

Two squad cars were hit in ISP District 10 - Pesotum and one was hit in ISP District 5 - Lockport.

According to ISP, the crash in Dist. 5 was Move Over Law related.

At around 2 a.m., a trooper was handling a crash on the right shoulder of Interstate 74 eastbound at mile post 188 near Urbana. The squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated.

According to ISP, a truck tractor semi-trailer driven by 30-year-old Leonard A. Smith, of Trenton, N.J., sideswiped the squad car.

Neither Smith, nor the trooper, were injured. Smith was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Around 5:19 a.m., a trooper was in the right lane of Interstate 80 westbound at mile post 139 near New Lenox, conducting traffic control for a tow truck. The marked squad car was stationary with all of its lights activated.

According to ISP, a red Mazda going westbound failed to yield to the squad car and hit it.

Neither the driver of the Mazda, nor the trooper were injured in the crash.

The driver of the Mazda was cited for driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage and Scott’s Law Violation.

The third incident happened at 10 a.m. when a trooper was going westbound on Interstate 74 at mile post 203 near Muncie.

ISP said a blue Volkswagen Passat going westbound hit the rear of the squad car.

Neither the driver of the Passat, nor the trooper, were injured in the crash.

The crash is still pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, three other ISP squad cars were hit. Two of those troopers were injured.

ISP reminded the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

