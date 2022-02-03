Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 Ill. State Police squad cars hit in separate crashes during winter storm

From left: An ISP Dist. 9 squad car was hit around 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday and an ISP Dist. 9...
From left: An ISP Dist. 9 squad car was hit around 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday and an ISP Dist. 9 squad car was hit earlier in the day around 7:40 a.m.(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Three Illinois State Police squad cars were hit in separate crashes during a winter storm.

According to ISP, two squad cars were hit in ISP District 9 - Springfield and one in ISP District 10 - Pesotum.

On Wednesday, February 2, around 7:40 a.m. they said a trooper was on the left shoulder of Interstate 72 westbound at mile post 122 helping a stranded motorist who had slid off the road due to weather conditions.

According to ISP, the squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated. A gray Chevrolet Impala going westbound failed to yield to the squad car, slid on the road and hit its rear end.

The driver of the Impala, 29-year-old Anthony L. Newman, of Springfield, Ill., was uninjured.

They said the trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

While the crash remains under investigation, ISP said a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

At around 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday, a trooper working in ISP District 10 was on Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 181, south of Mattoon in the right lane without emergency lights activated.

According to ISP, a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Dalton M. McCarthy, 20, of Maryland Heights, Mo., was in the left lane. As McCarthy passed the trooper’s squad car, McCarthy lost control on the slick pavement and hit the rear of the squad car.

Neither McCarthy, nor the trooper, were injured in the crash.

McCarthy was cited for following too closely.

On Wednesday around 3:22 p.m., a trooper working in ISP District 9 was on the right shoulder of the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 eastbound, in the southwest corner of Springfield, handling a crash.

According to ISP, the squad car was stationary with its emergency lights activated when a vehicle on the ramp lost control on the ice, hit the rear bumper of the squad car and pushed it into the initial wrecked vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control was uninjured; however, the trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

While the crash remains under investigation, ISP said a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

“The brave men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP) have placed themselves in harm’s way throughout the day today, will continue to do so throughout the night and will be there long after this winter storm has passed,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “If there is one thing those courageous souls understand it is the fragility of life, yet they continue to do the work of the people, protecting and serving. Please, everyone, stay at home. If you absolutely have to get out, move over and slow down upon approach of first responders. Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”

So far this year, there have been three ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and two troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.

ISP reminds the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ice storm warning has been issued for southeastern portions of the Heartland. These areas...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today, tomorrow due to winter storm
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri

Latest News

One lane of southbound Interstate 55 is blocked at the 138 mile marker on Wednesday evening,...
All lanes of I-55 southbound open at 138mm in Perry Co., Mo.
Both lanes of U.S. 60 are now open after several tractor trailers overturned near Morehouse,...
U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo. open after tractor trailers overturn
Contents of the cornerstone box.
Church cornerstone box found after Dec. tornado opened
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19