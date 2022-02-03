3 Ill. State Police squad cars hit in separate crashes during winter storm

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Three Illinois State Police squad cars were hit in separate crashes during a winter storm.

According to ISP, two squad cars were hit in ISP District 9 - Springfield and one in ISP District 10 - Pesotum.

On Wednesday, February 2, around 7:40 a.m. they said a trooper was on the left shoulder of Interstate 72 westbound at mile post 122 helping a stranded motorist who had slid off the road due to weather conditions.

According to ISP, the squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated. A gray Chevrolet Impala going westbound failed to yield to the squad car, slid on the road and hit its rear end.

The driver of the Impala, 29-year-old Anthony L. Newman, of Springfield, Ill., was uninjured.

They said the trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

While the crash remains under investigation, ISP said a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

At around 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday, a trooper working in ISP District 10 was on Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 181, south of Mattoon in the right lane without emergency lights activated.

According to ISP, a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Dalton M. McCarthy, 20, of Maryland Heights, Mo., was in the left lane. As McCarthy passed the trooper’s squad car, McCarthy lost control on the slick pavement and hit the rear of the squad car.

Neither McCarthy, nor the trooper, were injured in the crash.

McCarthy was cited for following too closely.

On Wednesday around 3:22 p.m., a trooper working in ISP District 9 was on the right shoulder of the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 eastbound, in the southwest corner of Springfield, handling a crash.

According to ISP, the squad car was stationary with its emergency lights activated when a vehicle on the ramp lost control on the ice, hit the rear bumper of the squad car and pushed it into the initial wrecked vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control was uninjured; however, the trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

While the crash remains under investigation, ISP said a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

“The brave men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP) have placed themselves in harm’s way throughout the day today, will continue to do so throughout the night and will be there long after this winter storm has passed,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “If there is one thing those courageous souls understand it is the fragility of life, yet they continue to do the work of the people, protecting and serving. Please, everyone, stay at home. If you absolutely have to get out, move over and slow down upon approach of first responders. Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”

So far this year, there have been three ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and two troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.

ISP reminds the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

