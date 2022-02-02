Warming shelters in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Some warming shelters are opening throughout the Heartland.

If you don’t see one listed, please email us at news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF - First United Methodist Church, 500 N. Main St. It’ll open Wednesday at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to run through Saturday morning. No pets please.

New Madrid County

RISCO - TBD; however maybe Gym or Community Center

GIDEON - Community Building, 109 Main St, Gideon, MO 63848

MATTHEWS - Big Prairie Jaycee building, 400 S Calvin Ave, Matthews, MO 63867. Phone: (573) 481-0088

NEW MADRID - Mill Street Community Building, 1199 Mill Street, New Madrid, MO 63869

MOREHOUSE - TBD; however maybe Fire station, 113 East Beech Street, Morehouse, MO 63868

LILBOURN - VFW Post 1183, 301 S 4th St, Lilbourn, MO 63862

PORTAGEVILLE - First Church of God, 500 King Ave, Portageville, MO 63873

Scott County

SIKESTON - Old Fisherman’s Net, 915 S Kingshighway St Sikeston, MO 63801

