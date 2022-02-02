Travel will become very dangerous due to heavy winter precipitation tonight into Thursday.

Freezing rain, sleet and rain will continue through the first part of the evening. Temperatures are dropping quickly and all of the Heartland will be below freezing by midnight tonight, much of the area already is. The heavier precipitation will start to move into the area around 10pm tonight and continue through the overnight hours and into Thursday. Heavy freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected making travel very dangerous for all of our area. Higher snow totals are expected from Greenville to Perryville to Mt. Vernon. Areas near and north of this line could get more than 6+ inches of snow and sleet. From Carbondale back to Cape and towards Poplar Bluff there is a better chance for some freezing rain, then heavy sleet, and then a change over to snow. Snow and sleet totals will be about 2 to 4 inches. Farther southeast in Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel freezing rain is more likely. Especially our far southeastern counties in Tennessee and Kentucky. These areas could see more than .5 inches of freezing rain, leading to a higher chance of losing power. Please keep your devices charged and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.