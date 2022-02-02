Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Travel will become very dangerous due to heavy winter precipitation tonight into Thursday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Freezing rain, sleet and rain will continue through the first part of the evening. Temperatures are dropping quickly and all of the Heartland will be below freezing by midnight tonight, much of the area already is. The heavier precipitation will start to move into the area around 10pm tonight and continue through the overnight hours and into Thursday. Heavy freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected making travel very dangerous for all of our area. Higher snow totals are expected from Greenville to Perryville to Mt. Vernon. Areas near and north of this line could get more than 6+ inches of snow and sleet. From Carbondale back to Cape and towards Poplar Bluff there is a better chance for some freezing rain, then heavy sleet, and then a change over to snow. Snow and sleet totals will be about 2 to 4 inches. Farther southeast in Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel freezing rain is more likely. Especially our far southeastern counties in Tennessee and Kentucky. These areas could see more than .5 inches of freezing rain, leading to a higher chance of losing power. Please keep your devices charged and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ice storm warning has been issued for southeastern portions of the Heartland. These areas...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today, tomorrow due to winter storm
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/2.
First Alert noon forecast 2/2
The expected wintry precipitation will likely raise the Mississippi River by a couple of feet,...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Forecast at 4:30 a.m. 2/2
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Forecast at 4:30 a.m. 2/2
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dangerous travel expected as a winter storm moves into the Heartland Wednesday and Thursday