Tractor trailers overturned on U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo.

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - The eastbound lane of U.S. 60 is blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash west of Morehouse.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers are on the scene where several tractor trailers are overturned and one vehicle blocking the eastbound lane.

Troopers say it’s unknown how long the road will be blocked.

