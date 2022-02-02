Heartland Votes
Advertisement

TBI, Dyer Co. sheriff search former home of unsolved murder victim Karen Swift

Dyer Co Sheriff with TBI agents at former home of Karen Swift
Dyer Co Sheriff with TBI agents at former home of Karen Swift(WMC viewer)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation of the 2011 murder of a Dyersburg woman continues as TBI agents were asked to assist Dyer County Sheriff’s Department in a search at the victim’s former home Tuesday.

Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box tells Action News 5 an investigation is ongoing at 65 Willie Johnson Road, the former home of Karen Swift who was reported missing on Halloween in 2011 just weeks after filing for divorce. Swift reportedly went to a party in Dyersburg the night of October 30, investigators found her car near her home with a shredded tire, but Karen and her purse were gone.

Swift’s body was found a few months later near a cemetery. Autopsy report provided notes Swift died from a “blunt force injury of the head”.

Over 10 years have passed and the case is still unsolved. Sheriff Box said in a 2019 interview that his office has never stopped working on the case and stood by their investigation.

The TBI says they are assisting Dyer Co officials but no details about the assist was provided.

An Action News 5 viewer captured photos Tuesday of what appears to be digging equipment. Sheriff Box tells us he cannot comment on the investigation.

In 2019, the District Attorney’s office was reviewing the investigative case file of Karen Swift.

We’ve reached out to District Attorney Danny Goodman’s office to get more information about the investigation.

Karen Swift murder investigation
Karen Swift murder investigation(WMC viewer)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The entire Heartland is under a winter storm warning and southeastern portions are under an ice...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to winter storm
Both lanes of U.S. 60 are now open after several tractor trailers overturned near Morehouse,...
U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo. open after tractor trailers overturn
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’
All lanes of I-55 at the 138 mile marker have been opened back up for motorists.
All lanes of I-55 southbound open at 138mm in Perry Co., Mo.; troopers respond to hundreds of calls for help
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland

Latest News

A winter storm hitting the Heartland is impacting road conditions in southern Illinois. Sleet...
Winter weather impacting road conditions in southern Ill.
3 Ill. State Police squad cars hit in separate crashes during winter storm
3 Ill. State Police squad cars hit in separate crashes during winter storm
Winter weather impacting road conditions in southern Ill.
Winter weather impacting road conditions in southern Ill.
Flights canceled in Cape Girardeau & Paducah
Flights canceled in Cape Girardeau & Paducah
Warming shelters open in the Heartland
Warming shelters open in the Heartland