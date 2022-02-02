Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Supply chain issues causing delays in wedding industry

Newscast recording
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wedding vendors are predicting this year to be the biggest year for weddings in decades as many couples rescheduled because of COVID-19. Now, supply chain issues are causing delays throughout the industry.

“This is supposed to be the biggest bridal year in like, decades,” said Regiss Bridal and Prom store manager, Miranda Pendley.

Wedding vendors, like dress shops, are gearing up for what they anticipate to be a big year for weddings. Many couples rescheduled because of COVID and thought they were in the clear, but now supply chain issues are throwing a wrench in planning, causing dresses to take much longer to ship than normal.

Regiss even cut ties with a couple of vendors because of it.

“If we have a designer where we have issues getting them in or anything like that, or we let the bride know in advance that this designer takes longer to order from than some of the other ones, so we suggest to get in quick to order them,” Pendley said.

This leaves some brides in a pinch, a couple of months out from their wedding with no dress, no time to order and not many options.

“It really just does come down to the bride which is what’s so stressful about it I think too,” said Pendley. “You’re trying to get everything lined up, and with this year being so huge for bridal, you’re competing with all these other brides for the same venues the same DJs, caterers.”

Which is why employees say as soon as you get the ring, you better start looking for the dress.

“We always suggest when you get engaged, you know you want to find your venue and pick your date, the next step you need to do is start looking for your dress,” said Pendley. “Just so that way you do have plenty of time. They do take a while to come in and you know we don’t want anyone to be stressed out.”

Employees say brides who plan very far in advance are much less likely to run into this problem.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern portions of the Heartland have now been added to an ice storm warning. These areas...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today, tomorrow due to winter storm
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?

Latest News

Republicans argue it's time for new ideas to stop the increase in gun violence and car-jackings...
Illinois Senate republicans re-introduce proposals to stop crime by supporting police
Illinois Senate Republicans introduced a package of proposals aimed at reducing violent crime...
Senate Republicans introduce package to combat crime, support police
A winter storm is headed to the Heartland, grocery stores are packed with shoppers that are...
Grocery stores busy ahead of winter storm
Frank Robinson, who owns Robinson Construction, invited the hospital board to a meeting on...
Perry Co., Mo. hospital looking for new partner
Ameren is also contacting some out-of-state help to get power restored if the region...
Ameren Ill., IDOT crews prepare for winter storm