State Rte. 14 closed between Rte. 51, Sweetgum Rd. in Du Quoin due to crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - State Route 14 is closed between Route 51 and Sweetgum Road on Wednesday, February 2.

According to the Du Quoin Emergency Management Agency, the road is closed due to a crash involving a power pole.

They say law enforcement, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Ameren are on scene.

The pole will need to be replaced, so they said to expect an extended closure.

