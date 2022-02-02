Heartland Votes
SHOVELING ADVICE: Preventing lower back pain while shoveling starts with good form

Shoveling snow is a winter chore that many dread but before you start shoveling make sure your form is correct and you're not over doing it.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Shoveling snow is a winter chore many people dread. Before you start digging out make sure your form is correct and you’re not overdoing it.

The American Journal of Emergency Medicine said an average of 11,500 people a year are injured from shoveling snow. Chiropractor Dr. Philip Loyd with Cherry Health Center said when you bend over to shovel and then twist your body to dump it causes lower back problems. He said to squat a little while picking the snow up, stand up then walk to where you want to dump it. A small shovel or one with an ergonomic handle can help.

“Ergonomic handle not one that’s straight but that goes out and down,” said Loyd. “Then you don’t have to bend to get it.”

He said to be cautious out shoveling if you have a heart condition.

“We bundle up too much and we get hot and we have a cardiovascular accident,” said Loyd. “Dress more modestly and do it five minutes at a time.”

If you accidentally slip on the ice or snow, Loyd said to just fall.

“That quick sudden movement you can injure yourself without even falling,” said Loyd.

His biggest piece of advice is to ask for help.

”Find a teenager and call them. Actually call their parents and say does your teen want to make $25,” said Loyd. “That will be the best $25 you’ve ever spent.”

