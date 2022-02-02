Perry Co., Mo. hospital looking for new partner

Heartland Votes
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland hospital is looking for a new partner.

The administration at Perry County Memorial Hospital recently reached out to other medical facilities to see about forming a partnership.

Frank Robinson, who owns Robinson Construction, invited the hospital board to a meeting on Tuesday morning, February 1 to hear concerns from citizens about any possible changes.

However, no one from the board showed up.

Robinson wants the community to be heard before any changes are made.

”Then we request the county not do anything, not enter into any agreement until they know fully what they are signing and what the meaning of the agreement is,” Robinson said.

A spokesperson for the hospital issued a statement saying, “The Health System Board and the Board of Trustees are fully involved. If a decision is made to explore a possible relationship with any particular hospital, then we look forward to engaging the community during that process.”

