Heartland Votes
Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric prepares ahead of winter storm

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRAGG CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - Thursday’s winter storm draws more concerns over power outages in the Missouri Bootheel.

Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative is preparing for the worst by having crews on standby to dispatch for any damages or outages.

Member Services Manager Scott Petty said crews have been working all day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to make sure they are well stocked to work for several hours.

“We try to be prepared,” Petty said. “In this situation, you never what’s going to come up.”

Petty added Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric has equipment in stock in case they have to replace any from the storm.

“We definitely keep a sufficient number of poles, transformers – we keep that on stock at all times,” he said.

If outages are too widespread, partnering co-ops like SEMO Electric in Sikeston and Ozark Border in Poplar Bluff will dispatch crews to Pemiscot and Dunklin counties for assistance.

Petty advises Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric members to report outages by calling (573)-757-6641, and they will work to “produce an outage report.”

If you are using a generator during the outage, Petty is asking people to call and let them know to avoid any back-feed while power is being restored.

