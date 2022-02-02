Paducah man accused of stealing 2 vehicles in 20 minutes

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing two vehicles in a 20-minute period and then leading officers on a foot chase in Paducah’s south side.

Conrad C. Hansen, 23, was arrested on charges of two counts of theft by unlawful taking (automobile, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

According to Paducah police, they were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1 to a reported vehicle theft at a restaurant in the 3200 block of Irvin Cobb Drive.

Witnesses and the vehicle owner told officers a thin man with a beard got into a white 2005 Dodge Dakota and drove off.

Police say surveillance video from the restaurant showed a clear picture of the man, who was wearing a black shirt, cut-up blue jeans and a black hat.

They said the officer was still gathering information for his report when an employee of a car dealership in the 2100 block of Irvin Cobb Drive called to report a silver 2008 Ford Mustang had been stolen from the lot.

The employee said a thin man wearing a black hat pulled onto the lot in a white Dodge Dakota and drove off in the Mustang, which was waiting to be pulled into the garage for detailing. Police confirmed the Dodge Dakota was the one stolen from the restaurant.

As officers gathered information on the stolen Mustang, they said 911 received a call that someone was trying to steal a car from a business in the 4000 block of Clark’s River Road, just outside the Paducah city limits.

Paducah police and McCracken County deputies responded, and found the stolen Mustang at the dead end of Georgia Street.

According to police, K-9 Don and his handler, Officer A.J. Parrish, conducted a track from the recovered Mustang, which led down the railroad tracks and into a farm field.

Officers say they spotted a man, later identified as Conrad Hansen, who immediately ran away. They chased Hansen through the field and into a thick, bushy area along the bank of Clark’s River and took him into custody.

According to police, they recognized Hansen as the man shown on video stealing a Dodge Dakota and said he matched the description of the man who stole the Ford Mustang.

Hansen was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and then released on his own recognizance less than three hours later.

