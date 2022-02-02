Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah City Hall closed due to weather conditions

Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street in Paducah, Ky.
Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street in Paducah, Ky.((Source: City of Paducah))
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced that the city hall and other city offices will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to a winter storm moving into the area.

“Following the lead of Governor Andy Beshear who has declared a state of emergency along with the closure of state offices on Thursday to keep thousands of employees of the highways, Paducah is urging citizens to stay off of the roadways, if possible,” Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan said. “This powerful winter storm will create difficult and dangerous driving conditions.”

Those who must travel are asked to review these safety tips:

  • Share your travel plans with friends or family.
  • Stay up-to-date on the weather forecast and road conditions.
  • Pack an emergency supply kit that includes warm clothing, blankets, a flashlight, bottled water, food, jumper cables, and sand.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Paducah effective today at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ice storm warning has been issued for southeastern portions of the Heartland. These areas...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today, tomorrow due to winter storm
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri

Latest News

While filing a complaint, you’re encouraged to report as many details as possible about the...
AG Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report suspected price gouging related to winter storm
The order temporarily lifts restrictions on commercial drivers involved in restoring power,...
KY Transportation Secretary Gray suspends restrictions on drivers due to winter weather
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
Conrad Hansen is accused of stealing two vehicles in a 20-minute period and then leading...
Paducah man accused of stealing 2 vehicles in 20 minutes