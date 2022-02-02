Paducah City Hall closed due to weather conditions

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced that the city hall and other city offices will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to a winter storm moving into the area.

“Following the lead of Governor Andy Beshear who has declared a state of emergency along with the closure of state offices on Thursday to keep thousands of employees of the highways, Paducah is urging citizens to stay off of the roadways, if possible,” Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan said. “This powerful winter storm will create difficult and dangerous driving conditions.”

Those who must travel are asked to review these safety tips:

Share your travel plans with friends or family.

Stay up-to-date on the weather forecast and road conditions.

Pack an emergency supply kit that includes warm clothing, blankets, a flashlight, bottled water, food, jumper cables, and sand.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Paducah effective today at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.