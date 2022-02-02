Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KY Transportation Secretary Gray suspends restrictions on drivers due to winter weather

The order temporarily lifts restrictions on commercial drivers involved in restoring power,...
The order temporarily lifts restrictions on commercial drivers involved in restoring power, removing debris, delivering fuel.(WVIR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to to speed up winter weather relief efforts by temporarily suspending certain restrictions on drivers.

This in an effort to restore power, remove debris and deliver fuel to areas expected to be stricken by an approaching winter storm.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief will get quickly to areas that lose electric power and experience damage as a result of flooding and ice,” Secretary Gray said.

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on Feb. 15.

It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.

Additionally, the order authorizes the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight and over-dimensional vehicles.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

To view the full order, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ice storm warning has been issued for southeastern portions of the Heartland. These areas...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today, tomorrow due to winter storm
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri

Latest News

While filing a complaint, you’re encouraged to report as many details as possible about the...
AG Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report suspected price gouging related to winter storm
Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street in Paducah, Ky.
Paducah City Hall closed due to weather conditions
The sleet started in Perryville, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
PHOTOS: Feb. winter storm in the Heartland
Conrad Hansen is accused of stealing two vehicles in a 20-minute period and then leading...
Paducah man accused of stealing 2 vehicles in 20 minutes