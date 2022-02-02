KY Transportation Secretary Gray suspends restrictions on drivers due to winter weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to to speed up winter weather relief efforts by temporarily suspending certain restrictions on drivers.

This in an effort to restore power, remove debris and deliver fuel to areas expected to be stricken by an approaching winter storm.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief will get quickly to areas that lose electric power and experience damage as a result of flooding and ice,” Secretary Gray said.

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on Feb. 15.

It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.

Additionally, the order authorizes the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight and over-dimensional vehicles.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

To view the full order, click here.

