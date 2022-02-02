Heartland Votes
Heartland residents make last-minute stops before the winter storm

By Breanna Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With ice and snow on the way, many of you may have needed to add some winter weather necessities to your last-minute shopping list.

As we all get ready for the winter storm, stores like Ken’s Ace Hardware are seeing more and more people come in to stock up on salt, and generators.

“Today basically the rush has hit us as far as customers,” said Matt Fluegge, general manager of Ken’s Ace Hardware.

Fluegge says they’ve just received a new shipment of winter supplies to help meet their customer’s needs ahead of the storm.

“We’ve brought in lots of ice melts, lots of shovels, with the ice that their calling for we’ve also brought in a bunch of generators just so that way people can stay warm,” Fluegge said.

Fluegge also said bags of ice melt and generators are being grabbed off the shelves as quickly as they can restock them.

“As soon as we unload them, drop them on the floor, their going right out the door that’s how fast people are wanting things.”

One customer at Ken’s Ace Hardware tells me she likes to plan ahead.

“I’m purchasing ice melt to get the ice off of our driveways. We live in a rural area, so power outages are not uncommon so were prepared the majority of the time, but you know every now and then we like to stock up on extra supplies,” said customer Rita Becker.

According to Fluegge, they have plenty of supplies right now, but those supplies will sell out fast.

“What we’d like to tell people is to be prepared before the storm hits, obviously the storm is now upon us but think ahead in the future this aint gonna be the last winter storm that we have,” Fluegge said.

