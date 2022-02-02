Heartland Votes
Grocery stores busy ahead of winter storm

By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A winter storm is headed to the Heartland, and grocery stores are packed with shoppers that are clearing shelves.

“That’s one of the first things we do to winterize our home,” Aaron Crisler, one shopper said.

Crisler is filling his shopping cart with the items his family needs before the winter storm hits Heartland

“We make sure we have plenty of meat and vegetables, and fruit, juices, everything we need to keep going,” Crisler said.

Food Giant Assistant Manager, Ken Frayser said getting hands on certain groceries was difficult because of the pandemic. Due to the storm, staple items are now flying off shelves.

“We are still having a supply difficulty from our warehouses. Things we’re not getting, we’re trying to get substitute items, and we’re doing the best we can,” Frayser said.

Although he expects his store to have enough items to last, other local grocery stores are seeing bare shelves.

“We bumped up the milk order, the egg order, stuff like that. The meat department was proactive in getting stuff in earlier,” Frayser said.

“You got to be proactive more than ever in these times,” Frayser continued.

Crisler said despite difficulty, he doesn’t mind taking a trip to go food shopping.

“We really don’t mind shopping. We like to get what we like to get,” Crisler said.

Frayser said Food Giant is expecting more shipments as early as tomorrow.

