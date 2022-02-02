Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker to deliver State of the State and budget Address

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his State of the State and Budget Address on...
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his State of the State and Budget Address on Wednesday, February 2.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his State of the State and Budget Address on Wednesday, February 2.

The speech will be held at 12 p.m. in the House Chambers at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

A preview of topics Gov. Pritzker will be discussing has not been released, but the governor said he will be revealing a proposal to provide tax relief for working families.

In a Facebook post, Pritzker stated the plan will freeze taxes on groceries and gasoline and double the state property tax rebate.

I'm looking forward to discussing my proposal to provide tax relief for working families across Illinois during my State...

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Monday, January 31, 2022

