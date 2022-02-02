Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold storm briefing at noon

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a storm briefing on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The briefing will be at noon.

The governor will update Kentuckians on the latest information on winter storms expected to hit Thursday and Friday. He’ll discuss steps being taken to prepare and to keep everyone safe.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday through Thursday. The entire Heartland is under a winter storm warning.

An ice storm warning has been issued for portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Some locations could see 0.3 to 0.75 inches of significant ice accumulation.

