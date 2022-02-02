Gov. Beshear to hold storm briefing at noon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a storm briefing on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.

The briefing will be at noon.

The governor will update Kentuckians on the latest information on winter storms expected to hit Thursday and Friday. He’ll discuss steps being taken to prepare and to keep everyone safe.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday through Thursday. The entire Heartland is under a winter storm warning.

An ice storm warning has been issued for portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Some locations could see 0.3 to 0.75 inches of significant ice accumulation.

