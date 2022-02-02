FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY

First Alert Action Day-Wednesday & Thursday

Widespread rain will continue through the morning hours with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas. Northwestern counties will drop into the 30s near Farmington. These areas will likely see change over to freezing rain/drizzle during the late morning hours. Cooler will continue to push into our area as a cold front moves through during the first half of today. Plan on temperatures dropping during the afternoon hours with wind chill values in the lower 20s this afternoon. Due to the temperature drop, plan on most areas seeing a change over to freezing drizzle and rain during the afternoon and evening hours tonight. Slick spots on roads and bridges will be likely during this time. Late tonight through Thursday, dangerous travel conditions will develop. A second round of heavier precipitation in the form of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will make driving extremely treacherous during this time.

New information this morning, portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky, and southeast Missouri have been added to an ice storm warning where some areas could see 0.5-0.75″ of significant ice accumulation. The rest of the Heartland is under a winter storm warning. With sub-freezing air staying around Friday, plan on hazardous travel then as well.

Cold air and frigid wind chills will be a problem through the beginning of the weekend.

-Lisa

