Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY

Deteriorating Road Conditions Later Today...
The expected wintry precipitation will likely raise the Mississippi River by a couple of feet,...
The expected wintry precipitation will likely raise the Mississippi River by a couple of feet, according to the National Weather Service.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Action Day-Wednesday & Thursday

Widespread rain will continue through the morning hours with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas. Northwestern counties will drop into the 30s near Farmington. These areas will likely see change over to freezing rain/drizzle during the late morning hours. Cooler will continue to push into our area as a cold front moves through during the first half of today. Plan on temperatures dropping during the afternoon hours with wind chill values in the lower 20s this afternoon. Due to the temperature drop, plan on most areas seeing a change over to freezing drizzle and rain during the afternoon and evening hours tonight. Slick spots on roads and bridges will be likely during this time. Late tonight through Thursday, dangerous travel conditions will develop. A second round of heavier precipitation in the form of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will make driving extremely treacherous during this time.

New information this morning, portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky, and southeast Missouri have been added to an ice storm warning where some areas could see 0.5-0.75″ of significant ice accumulation. The rest of the Heartland is under a winter storm warning. With sub-freezing air staying around Friday, plan on hazardous travel then as well.

Cold air and frigid wind chills will be a problem through the beginning of the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern portions of the Heartland have now been added to an ice storm warning. These areas...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today, tomorrow due to winter storm
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dangerous travel expected as a winter storm moves into the Heartland Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/1/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/1/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/1/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/1/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 2/1/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 2/1/22