Heartland Votes
Coat campaign delivers more than 400 new coats to kids

Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start (S7HD/HS) was one was of several partnering...
Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start (S7HD/HS) was one was of several partnering agencies to receive coats from this year’s WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department & Head Start)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - An annual coat campaign raised more than $8,600 to purchase more than 430 new coats for southern Illinois kids in need.

The 2021 WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign wrapped up on December 10.

The coats were ordered through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm, which arrived in early January.

They were delivered to distributing agencies by Duckworks Lawn Care and Shawnee Mass Transit District.

According to WIBH Radio in Anna, organizers of the event, coats will be given to kids ages 3 to 16 affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need. No proof of income is required.

Arrowleaf, the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network and Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start partnered with the radio station in the effort.

Postal Pal and T&I Office Equipment in Anna also helped.

Postal Pal paid for the cost of shipping for the new coats. This allowed 100 percent of the donations to be used to purchase the coats only.

T&I Office Equipment donated the printing of flyers used to spread the word about the campaign.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of our listeners,” said Moury Bass, WIBH Co-Owner. “We look forward to continuing this beneficial campaign for many years to come.”

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 618-833-9424 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern Seven at 618-634-2297, ext. 9161, or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign Facebook page.

WIBH says they plan to hold its first new shoe drive in April as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month. More details about the event with its partners will be released in the coming weeks.

