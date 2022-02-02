City of Jackson issues snow route proclamation

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson issued a snow route proclamation on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.

It was issued at 3 p.m.

Residents who have vehicles parked on designated snow routes in Jackson have 24 hours to move them off the street or to a non-designated snow route to allow city crews to plow the entire width of the road.

After 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, vehicles that are not moved may be ticketed or towed to allow for plowing.

According to the city, vehicles parked in the uptown historic district do not need to be moved during the proclamation.

Bainbridge Road from S. Donna Dr. to S. Lacey St.

Broadridge Dr. from Orchard Dr. to W. Independence St.

Donna Dr. (South) from Bainbridge Rd. to E. Jackson St.

Farmington Rd. (North) from W. Main St. to city limit

Farmington Rd. (South) from W. Main St. to city limit

Greensferry Rd. from N. Hope St. to city limit

High St. (North) (Hwy. 61) from Washington St. to city limit

Hope St. (North) (Hwy. 61) from Main St. to Greensferry Rd.

Hope St. (South) (Hwy. 25) from Main St. to city limit

Independence St. (West) (Rte. D) from N. High St. to city limit

Jackson Blvd. (East) (Hwy. 61) from S. Hope St. to city limit

Jackson Blvd. (West) (Hwy. 34/72) from S. Hope St. to city limit

Lacey St. from Bainbridge Rd. to Ridge Rd.

Main St. (East)* from Hope St. to city limit

Main St. (West)* from Hope St. to W. Jackson Blvd.

Oak Hill Rd. (North) from E. Main St. to Oak Ridge Dr.

Oak Ridge Dr. from N. Oak Hill Rd. to Ridge Rd.

Oak St. from N. West Ln. to N. Farmington Rd.

Old Orchard Rd. (South) from E. Jackson Blvd. to E. Main St.

Ridge Rd. from N. Shawnee Blvd. to Oak Ridge Dr.

Shawnee Blvd. (North) from E. Main St. to Ridge Rd.

Shawnee Blvd. (South) from E. Main St. to E. Jackson Blvd.

Washington St. (East) (Hwy. 61) from N. Hope St. to N. High St.

West Lane (North) from W. Jackson Blvd. to Oak St.

* Except any portion located inside the boundaries of the Jackson Uptown Historic District.

According to the city, streets that are not designated as snow routes will be cleared according to the street department’s protocol.

Because major streets in Jackson are a combination of state and city roads, drivers will see both the Missouri Department of Transportation and City of Jackson crews plowing snow.

You can click here for a map of Jackson’s snow routes.

The proclamation will end when the storm is over and the street has been cleared. The city will send an update when it ends.

