Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ice storm warning has been issued for southeastern portions of the Heartland. These areas...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today, tomorrow due to winter storm
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 on Tuesday, February 1 declaring a State of...
Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency, activates Mo. National Guard ahead of winter storm
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri

Latest News

While filing a complaint, you’re encouraged to report as many details as possible about the...
AG Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report suspected price gouging related to winter storm
MODOT continues to do everything they can to keep the roads safe as the department deals with...
Road conditions in Missouri
The City of Jackson issued a snow route proclamation on Wednesday afternoon, February 2.
City of Jackson issues snow route proclamation
Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street in Paducah, Ky.
Paducah City Hall closed due to weather conditions
Money Talks 2/2/22
Money Talks 2/2/22