Flights canceled at some Heartland airports due to severe winter weather
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Flights at some Heartland airports were canceled due to severe winter weather.
According to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, all flights were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, February 2-3.
Barkley Regional Airport canceled flights on Thursday, February 3.
The airport said on its Facebook page, “The safety of our passengers will always be our priority.”
