Flights canceled at some Heartland airports due to severe winter weather

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Flights at some Heartland airports were canceled due to severe winter weather.

According to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, all flights were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, February 2-3.

Barkley Regional Airport canceled flights on Thursday, February 3.

The airport said on its Facebook page, “The safety of our passengers will always be our priority.”

