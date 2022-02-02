Heartland Votes
Flights canceled at some Heartland airports due to severe winter weather

Flights at some Heartland airports were canceled due to severe winter weather. (Source:...
Flights at some Heartland airports were canceled due to severe winter weather.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Flights at some Heartland airports were canceled due to severe winter weather.

According to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, all flights were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, February 2-3.

Barkley Regional Airport canceled flights on Thursday, February 3.

The airport said on its Facebook page, “The safety of our passengers will always be our priority.”

Due to the severe winter weather, flights are canceled Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. The safety of our passengers will...

Posted by Barkley Regional Airport on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

