Ameren Ill. prepares for winter storm

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - As we get closer to that winter storm, utility crews across the Heartland are getting ready.

George Justice, vice president of operations for Ameren Illinois, said the company activated its emergency operations center on Tuesday morning, February 1.

The power company is also getting teams ready and sending storm repair trailers to areas that are expected to be hit the hardest.

He said there’s also something simple you can do if the storm impacts you.

”If your power is out, call us,” Justice said. “That actually helps us identify exactly who’s out and what that does, it feeds it to our computer systems that predict what the issue is and where it is. So the more people call, the better.”

Ameren is also contacting some out-of-state help to get power restored if the region experiences a widespread outage.

