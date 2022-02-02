$500K settlement reached in medicaid fraud case involving Mo. residential treatment facility for children

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A residential treatment facility for children reached a settlement with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Piney Ridge Center entered into a civil settlement agreement with his office on December 21 for $504,250.46.

Piney Ridge, located in Waynesville, is a residential facility for children suffering from sexual behavior disorders and mental health illnesses.

In the settlement, the facility admitted that between September 2019 and August 2020, they submitted false claims to MO HealthNet seeking payment for therapy sessions to 13 children.

The treatment center falsely represented to MO HealthNet that it had provided the necessary therapy to each child, two sessions a week of at least one hour per session, as required by state regulations.

“In this Medicaid fraud case, my Office recovered over $500,000 in restitution and damages, a great result for the Missouri Medicaid system,” Schmitt said in a news release. “This is the largest Missouri-only civil settlement my Office has obtained in recent years, which underscores the importance of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in identifying Medicaid fraud and taking legal action to prevent it.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Robert J. Estep and investigated by MFCU Investigators Dylan Lorenz and Robert McMahan.

