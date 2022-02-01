Wintry weather to raise Mississippi River level slightly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The wintry weather Wednesday and Thursday, February 2-3 will impact more than just the roads and businesses.

It’s likely to raise the Mississippi River by a couple of feet, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the level is expected to return to 9 feet after the storm passes.

The week before, we told you how the low water level was affecting recreational and commercial river uses.

At that time, with a depth of less than 9 feet, the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau was below the Army Corps of Engineer’s target level.

