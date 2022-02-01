Heartland Votes
Very Warm Tuesday-Mostly Cloudy

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY...
A beautiful winter sunset in Carbondale.
A beautiful winter sunset in Carbondale.(Source: cNews/Tom Busch)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures this morning in the middle to upper 30s. Peaks of sunshine will be more visible during the early morning hours due to clouds increase through the afternoon to mostly cloudy conditions. Southerly winds will help push temperatures into the upper 50s for most areas and the 60s across our eastern counties. A few scattered showers can develop during the afternoon with heavier rain moving in tonight through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off mild with temperatures in the 40s. This will keep precipitation in the form of rain. As a cold front moves through during the day, temperatures will drop. This is what will change precipitation over into freezing rain first and then sleet. This system will continue to bring freezing rain, sleet, and snow heading into Thursday. A few flurries are possible on Friday. Some areas will see significant icing that can lead to power outages, damaged trees, and dangerous travel conditions during this time frame. Newer model trends this morning is showing a thicker layer of cold air which would mean more sleet mixed with heavier snow for some central and northern counties. Rain to freezing rain will be the main concern for areas in Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel of Missouri. Stay tuned with us the fine details can change in the forecast!

-Lisa

Latest News

