Tennessee governor announces plan to hire 100 additional state troopers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced plans to hire 100 additional state troopers.

Some of those troopers could end up patrolling Memphis highways.

It’s part of the $52 billion budget he presented during his State of the State address Monday night before state lawmakers.

Crime was a big focus of Lee’s speech.

“My budget adds 100 additional highway patrol troopers and 50 new personnel to support the mission of TBI,” Lee said to a round of applause.

The announcement comes as Memphis continues to deal with shootings on interstates. According to Memphis police, there were 121 shootings on interstates last year, and so far this year, there have been eight shootings.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) didn’t respond to questions about how many of those new troopers would end up patrolling Memphis interstates.

But in a recent weekly update, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the state has already increased the number of highway patrol troopers in Shelby County from six to 12 and said there are plans for 16 officers by this summer with more to come later in the year.

THP Col. Matt Perry told lawmakers they plan to speed up how long it takes for troopers who already have law enforcement backgrounds to go through the academy.

He said the goal is to get them in the field faster and cut down on the number who drop out.

“We’re going to hire a lot of troopers in a short period, something we’ve never done in the highway patrol,” said Perry.

Perry said many of those troopers will be coming from out of state as far away as Washington state and California.

The governor’s budget also includes $18 million to build a new THP district headquarters in Memphis.

But all of this depends on state lawmakers approving the governor’s budget over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.