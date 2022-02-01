Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. prosecutor: Senate Bill 666 is a ‘make murder legal act’

Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be self-defense unless proven otherwise.(KFVS)
By Kathy Sweeney
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Another possible change to Missouri law has prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs in the Heartland sounding the alarm.

This time, they say criminals could cry self-defense, and possibly get away with murder.

”It would absolutely create chaos in the state of Missouri.”

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver is talking about Senate Bill 666.

Under the measure, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be self-defense unless proven otherwise.

“It would automatically have the presumption of self-defense in every single assault, every single murder,” he said.

Oliver testified against SB 666 before members of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee. He spoke on behalf of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, where he serves as a legislative committee member.

“It was important to come up here and let our senators know that this bill is dangerous to public safety,” he said. “This bill is dangerous to our victims. And we shouldn’t have to go before a judge before we can arrest someone who has killed someone.”

Oliver also joined a host of law enforcement leaders from throughout southeast Missouri in sending a letter to State Senator Jason Bean. In it, they call SB 666 “a disaster for public safety,” making it even harder to bring violent criminals to justice.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair added his name to that letter.

“There’s obviously the real potential that the moment they claim self-defense that our hands are tied,” he said.

Blair said this new push comes as they’re still handcuffed by the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which keeps them from working with the federal government on gun cases.

“We thought, well you can’t get much worse than that,” he said. “And now, here we are looking at potential legislation that says unless I can definitively prove that a suspect was not acting in self-defense, I can’t even make an arrest.”

That’s why the letter ends with a statement Oliver made under oath, “SB 666 is being called the Make Murder Legal Act.”

“Law enforcement feels like they’re under attack from Jefferson City. And we had to come up here and tell them that we can’t, you can’t make our job that much harder and putting that many hurdles between us and seeking justice for victims of violent crime.”

SB 666 is sponsored by Republican Eric Burlison, who also sponsored the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which is still being challenged in court.

According to his office, since we are not in his district, he is not interested in commenting on this story.

No word yet on when that Senate Committee will take a vote on the measure.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are hinting at more snow and sleet accumulating in our northern counties. However, this...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow, Thurs. due to winter storm
Harvey L. Halloway, 24 of St. Louis, was early Saturday morning for attempting to steal an ATM...
Man arrested for attempting to steal ATM with stolen vehicle
Brandon L. Lundmark was arrested Sunday night after Perry County Sheriff's deputies said they...
Man wanted on warrants arrested after hiding in wooded area
Boyd Lippoldt is facing a murder charge in the death of a man near Dexter, Mo.
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case
The crash occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
ISP: Fatal crash on Route 3 in Alexander Co. leaves two dead

Latest News

Mark Carnell, owner of Carnell’s Garage and Wrecker in Cape Girardeau, said his drivers spent...
Cape Girardeau road crews, tow truck drivers prepare for winter storm
Inspect your generator before the storm.
Portable back-up generator safety tips
A volunteer came into the classroom to read to the students at Jefferson Elementary.
Jefferson Elementary now offers volunteer reading program at school for family members
Student protests in Herculaneum over masking
Student protests in Herculaneum over masking