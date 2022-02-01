Heartland Votes
Schmitt seeks temporary restraining orders in mask lawsuits

On Monday, Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he's asking a judge to halt some...
On Monday, Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he's asking a judge to halt some school districts from enforcing mask mandates.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking temporary restraining orders to halt mask mandates in three of the 45 mask-requiring school districts he has sued, and his office said additional requests will follow.

The motions announced Monday ask judges to halt mask mandates at Columbia Public Schools, St. Charles School District and Ferguson-Florissant School District.

A news release said more restraining order requests are “on the way,” but didn’t say when or how many.

Some school leaders and elected officials have accused Schmitt of a political ploy.

He is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Senate in the August primary election.

