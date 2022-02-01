Heartland Votes
Renovations underway at Poplar Bluff High School theater

The exterior of Kay Porter Theater recently received a facelift with a fresh paint job.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Audio, lighting and exterior renovations are underway at the Kay Porter Theater on the Poplar Bluff High School campus.

According to the Poplar Bluff R-I School District, Board of Education members unanimously approved HD Media Systems out of Cape Girardeau to replace the theater’s audio, visual and lighting systems.

LED lighting will also be installed. The school district said this will be a significant energy saver.

“We’re so pleased to know that we’re getting an upgrade, but I don’t want our joy to diminish the pride we have in our facility as is,” said Poplar Bluff High School drama teacher Nick McDaniel. “So many schools have their drama programs stuffed into back corners of the school, whereas ours has a professional facility.”

Funds for the project came from the theater’s namesake, philanthropist Kay Porter, who bequeathed $1 million to the Poplar Bluff High School Drama Club when she passed away in 2005.

“It was important to us that we found a project that really echoed the enduring legacy of Kay Porter, and what she meant to the school district and to our community, as her name is above the door,” said Poplar Bluff R-1 Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill.

In addition to the upgrades inside the theater, crews recently finished giving the facility a facelift on the outside with fresh paint job.

There are also plans to replace the building’s HVAC system. The district is using funds from the maintenance budget to pay for these two projects.

