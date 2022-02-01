Heartland Votes
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case

By Marsha Heller
Feb. 1, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced he will seek the death penalty against a man charged in a November 2021 murder case.

Oliver filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Boyd Lippoldt in the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County on Monday, January 31.

Lippoldt, 44 of Dexter, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the November 5 death of Frank Morris.

According to court documents, Lippoldt admitted to police he was under the influence of meth when he hit Morris with a truck.

Morris was working on the vehicle at a business on County Road 517.

He was flown to a hospital in Dexter with serious injuries and died shortly after arriving.

The case is currently in the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue from Stoddard County.

